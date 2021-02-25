Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Gap Up to $36.00

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47), but opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Trident Royalties shares last traded at GBX 36.06 ($0.47), with a volume of 71,000 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.65.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

In other news, insider James Kelly acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.