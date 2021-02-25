Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.80 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 1,688,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,218,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 2,931.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

