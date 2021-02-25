TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TTEC by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

TTEC stock opened at $81.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

