U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) shares rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 598,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,235,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

