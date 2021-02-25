Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Trading Up 8.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)’s stock price was up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.17 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 691,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 638,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Unisys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Unisys by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 33,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 230.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.