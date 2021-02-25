United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Sells $1,089,809.28 in Stock

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $39.03 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

