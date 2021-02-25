Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at MKM Partners

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $52.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. Upwork has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -213.44 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $42,968.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,632.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,495.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,048 shares of company stock worth $1,403,286. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

