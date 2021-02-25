Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 6.8%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price rose 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.65. Approximately 2,115,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,813,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 97.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 85,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 42,349 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $206,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 29,198 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

