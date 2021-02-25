US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,749 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 140.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.93.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

