US Bancorp DE Sells 1,178 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of CHEF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

