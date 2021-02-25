US Bancorp DE Sells 321 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in OGE Energy by 16.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in OGE Energy by 40.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in OGE Energy by 323.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $4,978,000. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

