US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $495,452.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,772 shares of company stock worth $5,266,400. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

VCRA opened at $43.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.72 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

