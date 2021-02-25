Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Up 5.8%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) shares were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.63 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 2,695,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 8,971,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 25th.

The stock has a market cap of $94.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vaccinex by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

