Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.34. 6,919,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,593,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vaxart by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vaxart by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vaxart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.

