Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shares Up 8.1%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.34. 6,919,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 20,593,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VXRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $803.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13.
About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which has completed Phase I clinical trials with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine.
