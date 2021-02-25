Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $167.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

