VerusCoin Price Hits $0.45 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000889 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $27.52 million and $21,736.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.94 or 0.00516981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00067973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00081993 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00060450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $250.64 or 0.00492805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00073129 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 60,898,933 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.