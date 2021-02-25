Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 31,442 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,442 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SOI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

NYSE:SOI opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.15 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.01.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.