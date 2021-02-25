Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,408 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Talos Energy worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TALO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the third quarter worth $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 140.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

TALO opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $885.95 million, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 3.15. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

