Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 627 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stericycle from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $68.72 on Thursday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $79.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

