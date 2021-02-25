Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 180,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AR. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

AR opened at $9.54 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

