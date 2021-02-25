Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.32

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $1.45. Viking Energy Group shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 57,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $294.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

About Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN)

Viking Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.