VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.00

VIP Gloves Limited (ASX:VIP) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0018 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

In other news, insider Wee Chen purchased 870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).

VIP Gloves Limited, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells nitrile disposable gloves in Malaysia and internationally. Its nitrile disposable gloves are used in medical and healthcare, food and beverages, electronics, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Voltage IP Limited and changed its name to VIP Gloves Limited in November 2018.

