Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $488.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will report sales of $488.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $493.70 million. Virtu Financial reported sales of $784.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 208,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,861,000 after purchasing an additional 304,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 101,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of -0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

