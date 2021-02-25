Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Up 10.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s share price shot up 10.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.47. 210,821 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 701,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Wah Fu Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

