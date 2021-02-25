Waltonchain Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $67.57 million and $16.20 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.29 or 0.03232639 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 225.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain

