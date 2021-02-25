Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Compass Point raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.20.

WBS stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $57.44.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares in the company, valued at $911,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after acquiring an additional 253,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,140.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 204,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

