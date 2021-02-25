Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Trading Up 11%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)’s share price was up 11% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 4,198,804 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 1,003,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 492.20 and a current ratio of 492.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 223.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,686,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 300,432 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 794,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 26.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

