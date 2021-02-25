WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.52

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.52 and traded as high as C$15.85. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 36,309 shares changing hands.

Separately, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$992.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.06.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

