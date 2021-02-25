Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.55.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. Xencor has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 150.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Xencor by 9.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 261.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 214.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new position in Xencor in the third quarter worth about $284,000.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which has been completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; AIMab7195, which is in development and commercialization stage.

