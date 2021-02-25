Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%.

Shares of XPER stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $128,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,002.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

