Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Director Peter Marrone Sells 106,895 Shares

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) Director Peter Marrone sold 106,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.57, for a total transaction of C$595,405.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,248,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,523,365.20.

Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.66 on Thursday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.11 and a 52-week high of C$9.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

YRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.