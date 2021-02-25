Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boqii will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boqii.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Boqii in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in Boqii during the third quarter worth $1,440,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the third quarter worth $393,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Boqii by 154.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 455,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 276,350 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Boqii during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BQ opened at $8.02 on Thursday. Boqii has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.76.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

