Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $739.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $739.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $726.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.05 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $626.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total transaction of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,898 shares of company stock valued at $22,009,501. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $532.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,467. The company has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.