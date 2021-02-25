Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $91.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.00 million and the highest is $320.70 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $207.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $114.30 million to $542.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.87 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $390.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%.

ARWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $304,320.00. Insiders sold 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.03. 687,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,805. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.32 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

