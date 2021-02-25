Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

Get Amcor alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMCR. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Amcor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amcor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,949,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,166 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 13,408,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,369,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,591,000 after acquiring an additional 254,912 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,471,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,478,000 after acquiring an additional 561,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,196,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,703,000 after acquiring an additional 804,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amcor (AMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.