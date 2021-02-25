Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $88.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.88.

IGMS opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of -1.12. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.83.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $139,309.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,660.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $38,395.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,262.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,947 shares of company stock worth $521,824 in the last ninety days. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IGM Biosciences (IGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.