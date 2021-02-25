Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) to “Hold”

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.01 and a beta of 1.07. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

