ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.31

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000617 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $30,843.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00261346 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00105069 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001330 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,125,725 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

