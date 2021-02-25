ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $20.34 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00001774 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.68 or 0.00499338 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00067122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00081284 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00062306 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.02 or 0.00476390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00072627 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

ZeroSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

