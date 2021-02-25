Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Stock Price Up 14.4%

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)’s stock price rose 14.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.41 and last traded at $6.21. Approximately 693,824 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 410,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $199.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zovio in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

