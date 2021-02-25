Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading Up 5.5%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.01. Approximately 3,110,058 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 7,955,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.46.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $147.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. 25.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

