-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.58 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRTK. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,924. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $393.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

