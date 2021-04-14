$0.60 EPS Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported earnings of ($5.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PMT. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.21.

NYSE:PMT traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 1,171,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,967.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

