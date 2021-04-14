10,240 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Apple makes up 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $1,298,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

AAPL stock opened at $134.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

