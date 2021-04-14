10,709 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Bought by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

In other news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,655,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.34, for a total transaction of $16,034,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 391,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,722,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 329,724 shares of company stock valued at $42,810,028. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

