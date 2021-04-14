$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $3.91 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

CGI stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,182. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.59. CGI has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.