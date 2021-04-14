2,670 Shares in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of AIA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $93.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.58. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.76 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

