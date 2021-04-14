3,642 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,564 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.30. 53,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,527. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.44 and its 200 day moving average is $183.87. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $193.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.84.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $22,283,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,015 shares of company stock worth $89,431,994 in the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

