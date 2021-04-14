$62.36 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to announce $62.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.31 million to $62.40 million. TrueCar posted sales of $83.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $269.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $273.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $297.30 million, with estimates ranging from $295.30 million to $299.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.31 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TrueCar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

In related news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 11,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,880.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,798 shares of company stock worth $102,670. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after purchasing an additional 117,951 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 52.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in TrueCar by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.90. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.38. TrueCar has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

