$801.00 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $801.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $721.00 million and the highest is $833.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.70.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.44. 552,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $158.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after purchasing an additional 56,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,983 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 745,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 642,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

